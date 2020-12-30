Watch live: Gavin Newsom discusses COVID-19 with Dr. Anthony Fauci as California hospitals fill

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response as the state braces for the next surge of cases following the winter holidays.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a lead member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force since the start of the pandemic, and is widely considered to be one of the country’s most trusted medical experts. When Joe Biden takes office in January, Fauci will continue as chief medical advisor to the president.

Fauci’s virtual visit to California comes as the state is bracing for another wave of coronavirus cases on top of the current surge that is beginning to overwhelm hospitals, especially in Southern California. The state is now averaging more than 40,000 cases per day and four of the five regions are under stay-at-home orders, based on a state policy that ties the orders to ICU capacities.

Newsom and Fauci are expected to speak at 1 p.m. via the governor’s Facebook page. When the live stream starts, you can watch it here: