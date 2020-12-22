More stimulus money is on its way. Here are the answers to your questions

More money is on the way to Californians — $600 stimulus payments and $300 more in unemployment benefits — possibly as soon as next week.

“People are going to see this money the beginning of next week,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday on CNBC, discussing the $600 payments that are expected to go to millions of Californians.

The House and Senate passed the economic relief legislation overwhelmingly late Monday. It’s unclear when the extra unemployment money would be available. Estimates Monday were it would take two to three weeks.

In most cases, people qualifying for the stimulus or unemployment payments need not to do anything. The funds will get deposited into their accounts or added to their weekly unemployment payments.

The nonpartisan California Policy Lab estimated the new unemployment benefits could add $30 billion to the state’s $3.1 trillion economy.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But experts also warned these payments won’t suddenly bring the economy back to full health.

“It makes a big difference to some of those currently on the edge, but does little to reassure anyone that there is yet a path forward out of this mess,” said Michael Shires, associate professor of public policy at Pepperdine University.

The stimulus, he said, “might take a little off the bottom edge of the recession coming from state shutdowns,” while the unemployment benefits could have a bigger impact as they help businesses retain employees.

And as many people learned earlier this year, when the same sorts of benefits became available, there will be complications and delays. So with details still being developed, and subject to change, here’s what we know so far about the benefits to come:

STIMULUS CHECKS

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Q. Do I have to apply for the stimulus payment?

A. Unlikely. During the spring round of stimulus payments, the Internal Revenue advised “The vast majority of people do not need to take any action. The IRS will calculate and automatically send the economic impact payment to those eligible.” Most people received their payments within a few weeks during the last round.

Monday, a fact sheet from House Ways and Means Committee Democrats said the IRS will try to “make automatic payments in late 2020/early 2021 to eligible individuals” who (a) filed a federal income tax return for 2019, (b)registered for the first round of payments through the IRS’s non-filer portal, or (c) receive Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement Board, or Veterans Affairs benefits. These payments will be based on payment or address information already on file with one of those programs.

Q. Who can get the payments?

A. Full $600 payments will go to single taxpayers with 2019 adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less, and to joint filers earning $150,000 or less. Above those amounts, the payment is reduced until higher-income taxpayers are no longer eligible.

Qualifying for payments are “any person that has a valid work-eligible Social Security number and is not considered as a dependent of someone else,” according to House Ways and Means Committee Republicans.

“This means workers, those receiving veterans benefits, Social Security beneficiaries, and others are all eligible,” the committee GOP advisory says, and spouses of military members are eligible without a Social Security number, and adopted children can use an Adoption Tax Identification Number to be eligible.

Q. Do children qualify for payments?

A. Yes, $600 for each dependent child, 16 or younger. This is higher than the $500 payment for children in the last round.

Q. Is a child born in 2020 eligible?

A. Yes, assuming the other requirements are met. From House Republicans: “If a child was born since the family’s last filing, the family will not automatically receive the $600 rebate amount for the child born in 2020. To receive the credit the family can claim the $600 credit on their 2020 tax return filing made in spring 2021.”

Q. What if I filed no return for 2019, or my income this year is far less than it was last year?

A. These sorts of questions came up repeatedly during the last stimulus round, and IRS’ website has some guidance. You might also contact the office of your U.S. senator or congressman.

Q. How will I get my payment?

A. “If the IRS has your direct deposit information, you will receive a payment that way. If it does not, you will receive your payment as a check or debit card in the mail,” says a statement from House Ways and Means Committee Republicans..

Q. What if IRS does not have direct deposit information for me?

A. You’ll get a paper check or debit card if the IRS has your address. If it does not have current information for you, you can claim the payment when you file your tax return early next year.

Q. What if I don’t file a tax return?

A. “Social Security retirement and disability beneficiaries, railroad retirees, and those receiving veterans benefits do not need to file to receive their rebate,” the House GOP advisory says. “The IRS has worked directly with the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, and the Veterans Administration to obtain information needed to send out the rebate checks the same way benefits are paid.”

UNEMPLOYMENT

Q. Will the $300 be added to my current benefit payment?

A. Yes. So if you receive the maximum payment for a California resident, $450, that will go to $750 until March 14.

Q. Do I need to apply?

A. Unlikely. Usually the benefit is added automatically. Check the state’s Employment Development Department’s website for guidance.

Q. When will I see the additional money?

A. EDD, which manages the state’s unemployment program, has no details yet. But a lag of two to three weeks is likely, said Michele Evermore, senior researcher and policy analyst at the National Employment Law project.

Q. If I can’t get through to EDD with questions or concerns, what should I do?

A. A lot of people found it helpful to seek help from their local Assembly member or state senator. To find out who represents you, check this site: http://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov/

Q. I was self-employed, and was receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which had been due to expire Saturday. When will I see benefits?

A. Unclear, but any benefits earned and not paid as usual would likely be paid retroactively.

Q. Any other new benefits?

A. Yes. There’s an additional benefit of $100 per week for certain workers with both wage and self-employment income, but who don’t get the self-employment money counted towards their benefit.

Q. My benefits were based on the income I had before the pandemic hit in March. Normally the benefit is recalculated based on prior year earnings, meaning I would qualify for a much smaller benefit if any. Does this bill help me?

A. Yes, said Evermore. It “allows workers to keep collecting benefits based on the original year that they qualified.”