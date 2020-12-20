Gavin Newsom quarantines for second time after staff member tests positive for COVID

Gov. Gavin Newsom is in quarantine again after being exposed to a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced Sunday evening.

Newsom tested negative Sunday, as did other staff members who were in contact with the infected person, according to his office.

This latest exposure marks the second time Newsom has had to quarantine during the pandemic. Last month, he and his family quarantined for two weeks after several of his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who contracted the virus. Newsom and the rest of his family tested negative multiple times following that exposure.

Newsom will quarantine for 10 days this time, in accordance with newly the shortened quarantine period in state guidance.

Two other governor’s office staff members have also tested positive for the coronavirus this month, according to the office. Neither of them had close contact with the governor.

The news comes as California experiences a surge in infections. In the last week, the state’s test positivity rate has climbed to 11.7% while its available intensive care unit capacity has dropped to 2.1%, according to the California Department of Public Health.