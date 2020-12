California See Recall Newsom ‘carolers’ protest outside governor’s home in Fair Oaks December 19, 2020 04:10 AM

Protesters call for Gov. Gavin Newsom's recall, heckle the media, defy curfew orders and sing a few Christmas carols in a “Carols for Freedom” demonstration outside the governor's home in Fair Oaks on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.