Strip clubs can stay open despite COVID shutdowns in one California county, judge rules

A California judge said two strip clubs can stay open despite coronavirus restrictions, reports say.

Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil ruled Wednesday that two San Diego strip clubs — Cheetahs Gentlemen’s Club and Pacers Showgirls International — can stay open and operate, the City News Service reported.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had issued a health order that called for strip clubs and similar establishments to close to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to the Associated Press. The judge’s ruling, however, could extend to allow restaurants and other areas in San Diego County — the state’s second-largest county — to stay open, the AP reported.

Wohlfeil wrote in his ruling that the state and county had “not provided evidence tying the spread of COVID-19 or lack of intensive care unit bed capacity to live adult entertainment or businesses with restaurant service,” City News Service reported.

The ruling went into effect immediately, but county officials seemed uncertain about what the ruling meant for enforcing the state’s restrictions, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“The State and the County are analyzing the scope of the ruling and discussing next steps, which includes seeking clarity from the court,” county communications director Mike Workman told the Union-Tribune. “Until we have clarity, we have suspended enforcement activities against restaurants and live entertainment establishments.”

San Diego County has reported 114,248 total cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, and more than 5,250 people have been hospitalized, according to the county.