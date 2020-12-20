It’s a deal. Californians could see more unemployment payments, stimulus checks soon

Millions of Californians would get quick financial help — stimulus checks, more unemployment benefits and other aid — under the economic relief agreement announced Sunday by congressional leaders.

The deal, which still needs approval from Congress and President Donald Trump, assures an estimated 1 million state residents they would not lose unemployment benefits that are set to expire at the end of this week. That approval is expected as soon as late Sunday.

Under the $900 billion agreement, weekly benefits for qualified unemployed people, now a maximum $450 in California, would go up by $300 for 11 weeks, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

It was unclear whether there would be a short lapse in payments as the state implemented the new law.

The legislation also will mean millions of people in the state would be sent stimulus checks, or see deposits in their accounts, of $600 per qualified taxpayer or dependent. The payment would be phased out for higher income taxpayers.

An estimated 1 million people who may need help paying rent next month could see help.

Chances are good that Congress will take up even more relief in January. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office Jan. 20, and his allies have said the current bill is a down payment on a broader package.

“We’re going to try to build on it as soon as Joe Biden is sworn in.,” said Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass. “We know it’s not enough.”

The bill does leave out some items important to California. The economic relief plan passed this spring provided ailing state and local governments in California with about $15 billion.

There’s no such sweeping state and local aid this time, though some federal money for vaccine distribution, schools and transportation is likely from this package. The plan includes $27 billion nationwide for highways and transit and $22 billion for state, local and tribal health-related expenses.

But in other areas, the new law would be an economic shot in the arm for a state that tied with Connecticut for the nation’s sixth highest unemployment rate in November. California’s 8.2% rate, while down from October, was still above the nation’s 6.7%.

The state has benefited from the federally-funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs, which were set to expire Saturday.

It was unclear Sunday how soon the state’s Employment Development Department could begin paying the new benefits.

“The EDD is closely monitoring developments in Washington D.C. in anticipation of any extensions of federal benefits approved and what revisions would be required in current programming, following any further congressional action,” said Loree Levy, agency spokeswoman, last week. She said EDD hoped to get guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor “as quickly as possible to determine implementation timelines.”

Congress created PUA earlier this year to provide jobless benefits to people who traditionally don’t qualify for such payments, such as independent contractors. PEUC is also a COVID-inspired program that provides emergency payments to people whose regular benefits have run out.

The nonpartisan California Policy Lab estimated last week that extending PUA would aid 859,422 Californians who face a cutoff, as well as 208,024 others now getting regular benefits. Ending the programs would disproportionately affect Hispanic, Black and younger workers.

“The urgency of passing a relief bill quickly cannot be understated,” said Till von Wachter, a co-author of the analysis and faculty director at the California Policy Lab at UCLA.

The stimulus checks would have a much broader reach than the unemployment benefits. In the last round of payments, which began in the spring, about 17 million payments had gone out in California as of late August.

It’s unclear whether the same methods of distributing the money will be used. In the last round, if the Internal Revenue Service had someone’s direct deposit information, they did not need to do anything.

The other major benefit that could be coming Californian’s way is help with the rent. The bill would provide $25 billion nationwide for rental assistance.

Of California’s 9.2 million households paying rent, 7.8 million said in mid-November they were caught up on rent payments — while 1 million said they were not, according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey..

Nor were they optimistic times would improve. The census survey found 643,785 households had no confidence they could afford to pay next month’s rent, while 1.4 million had only slight confidence.

The rent crisis is hitting minority communities particularly hard. About 46% of those not caught up with the rent in the state were Hispanic and 21% were black. About 20% were white and 13% were Asian.

The threat of eviction “is a moving target that just gets bigger,” said Zach Neumann, senior project manager for the Future of Work Initiative at the nonpartisan Aspen Institute, which studies rental policy.