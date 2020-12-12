Record-high voter turnout as California certifies November election results

Election officials in California have certified the state’s election results, reporting record-level voter turnout.

California voter turnout reached 80.7%, with 17,783,784 total votes cast. President-elect Joe Biden won the state’s 55 electoral votes after securing 63.5% of the vote, with over 11 million votes. Over 6 million voters cast ballots for President Donald Trump, who received 34.3% of the vote.

In the Sacramento region, Placer County reported the highest voter turnout percentage, with 88.2% and 239,315 total votes cast. Sacramento County voters cast 729,569 ballots, with 82.5% of registered voters turning out for the election.

Yolo County reported 99,040 votes and 83.1% voter turnout, while El Dorado County totals reached 118,133 votes and 87.1% turnout. In Yuba and Sutter counties, 30,201 and 43,264 votes, respectively, were reported. Yuba County reached 76.2% voter turnout, while Sutter County topped 83%.

Across California, Sonoma County reported the highest percentage of voter turnout with 90.5%, while Marin County trailed just behind with 90.2%. The lowest county was 67.7% in Imperial County.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Los Angeles County reported the most votes from a California county, with over 4.3 million total ballots.