California
Record-high voter turnout as California certifies November election results
Election officials in California have certified the state’s election results, reporting record-level voter turnout.
California voter turnout reached 80.7%, with 17,783,784 total votes cast. President-elect Joe Biden won the state’s 55 electoral votes after securing 63.5% of the vote, with over 11 million votes. Over 6 million voters cast ballots for President Donald Trump, who received 34.3% of the vote.
In the Sacramento region, Placer County reported the highest voter turnout percentage, with 88.2% and 239,315 total votes cast. Sacramento County voters cast 729,569 ballots, with 82.5% of registered voters turning out for the election.
Yolo County reported 99,040 votes and 83.1% voter turnout, while El Dorado County totals reached 118,133 votes and 87.1% turnout. In Yuba and Sutter counties, 30,201 and 43,264 votes, respectively, were reported. Yuba County reached 76.2% voter turnout, while Sutter County topped 83%.
Across California, Sonoma County reported the highest percentage of voter turnout with 90.5%, while Marin County trailed just behind with 90.2%. The lowest county was 67.7% in Imperial County.
Los Angeles County reported the most votes from a California county, with over 4.3 million total ballots.
