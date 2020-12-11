California Congressman Devin Nunes likely had COVID-19 and didn’t know it

Rep. Devin Nunes likely had COVID-19 at some point, he indicated on a conservative radio show Friday.

Nunes, R-Tulare, said he had taken an antibody test that showed he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

“I got back from giving blood because I tested positive for the antibodies,” Nunes told KMJ host Ray Appleton.

It means he likely had coronavirus at some point in the past, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. But it’s not definite.

“A positive test result shows you may have antibodies from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19,” the CDC website says. “However, there is a chance that a positive result means you have antibodies from an infection with a different virus from the same family of viruses (called coronaviruses).”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If his antibody test is positive, it means it’s unlikely that he currently has coronavirus.

“Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose a current COVID-19 infection, except in instances in which viral testing is delayed,” the CDC guidelines on antibodies tests continues. “An antibody test may not show if you have a current COVID-19 infection because it can take 1–3 weeks after infection for your body to make antibodies.”

Nunes’ office did not respond to a request for comment.

It seemed Nunes was unaware when or if he had the disease. Nunes is one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies and supporters, and Trump tested positive for COVID-19 in early October.

Nunes later in the radio show accused journalists of misrepresenting what he had said, since at least one reporter tweeted that Nunes said he “tested positive for COVID-19.” He said he never tested positive for the virus, only the antibodies. He also said he planned to fly back to Washington, D.C., next week.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“I feel fine, I feel great, we just need people to go give blood,” he said.

He also said his wife and children still needed to get tested for antibodies.