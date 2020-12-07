U.S. Attorney in Sacramento latest official to test positive for COVID-19

U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott has tested positive for COVID-19, but says he feels mostly fine and hopes to be cleared to return to his office late this week.

Scott tested positive last Thursday, following an awards ceremony at his Sacramento office for Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams that was attended by two Abrams aides and five officials from Scott’s office.

Everyone attending the ceremony wore masks during the event, Scott said Monday, and kept distance from each other except for a photo. Individuals who attended the ceremony are now working from home as a precaution, Scott said, adding that his only symptom is some fatigue.

“I am working from home and have been on multiple conference calls today, with more scheduled,” Scott said.

Abrams’ office, which was honored as the outstanding local prosecutor’s office for the Justice Department’s Project Safe Neighborhoods, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Scott’s diagnosis came two days after Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones announced he had tested positive for coronavirus. Jones’ office said last week that the sheriff had isolated himself and by mid-week was feeling virtually no symptoms.

The diagnosis comes as California added a record 55,000 new cases over the weekend and much of the state is now under stay-at-home orders because of a threatened shortage of intensive care unit hospital beds.