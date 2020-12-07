Watch live: Gavin Newsom to give update on California COVID-19 response as ICUs fill

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin talks about the importance of wearing a face mask during a news conference at Sierra Orchards walnut farm in Winters, Calif. California won’t allow any distribution of new coronavirus vaccines in the nation’s most populous state until it is reviewed by the state’s own panel of experts, Gov. Newsom said, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (RenÃ©e C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool, File) AP file

Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 management Monday shortly after 9:30 a.m.

When the live stream starts, you’ll be able to watch it below.

The update comes a few days after Newsom announced a regional stay-at-home order last week that restricts activity in regions of the state depending on intensive care unit capacity at local hospitals.