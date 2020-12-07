Coronavirus updates: ICU space shrinks across California; weekend cases smash records

It was a brutal weekend for California, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in effectively every possible way.

Saturday and Sunday marked the two grimmest days of the health crisis in terms of reported COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, at a time when the state is already grappling with strained intensive care unit capacity and a month-long deluge of new lab-confirmed cases that now appears to be intensifying in the wake of Thanksgiving.

California on Saturday added 25,000 new COVID-19 cases, a daily record immediately topped by the 30,000 reported Sunday, according to the California Department of Public Health. That pushed the state’s all-time total for lab-confirmed infections past 1.34 million.

California on Sunday reported more than 9,700 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals, with nearly 2,300 of them in intensive care units, both record highs. The total number of available ICU beds also dropped below 1,600 for the first time during the pandemic.

State health officials reported 209 virus fatalities Saturday, the second-highest daily death toll to date, pushing California’s cumulative total close to 20,000.

Tighter state-imposed restrictions on businesses and gatherings are likely just days away, for places not already subject to them.

Where do California’s regions stand in terms of ICU capacity?

The strict protocols introduced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, calling for non-essential businesses to close down and gatherings to cease like in his initial stay-at-home order from March, have already taken effect in two of five regions combining for a majority of the state’s population.

Last week’s addendum to the health order grouped California’s 58 counties based on existing mutual aid health system infrastructures, with counties subject to the new restrictions for at least three weeks starting the day after their region’s overall ICU capacity drops below 15%.

The five regions are: Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, Northern California, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.

The latter two fell beneath 15% Saturday, triggering regional shutdowns. As of Sunday, the San Joaquin Valley had only 6.6% of ICU beds available, and Southern California had 10.3%.

Five Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara — proactively ordered tighter restrictions ahead of the regional order. The 11-county Bay Area as of Sunday still had 24.1% of its ICU beds available.

Yolo County in the Sacramento area also tightened its own order in response to its local hospital emergency, but included an exception that will allow outdoor restaurant dining to continue at least a few more days. The Yuba-Sutter bi-county region urged residents to stay at home, but framed its message as an advisory rather than a mandatory order.

Greater Sacramento had its total ICU capacity reported at 18.2% on Sunday.

The state’s stay-at-home order could trigger in the capital region any day now. Capacity dropped by 3.2% from Saturday to Sunday — the same margin separating the latest percentage from the 15% threshold.

Northern California — made up mostly of all the counties north of Greater Sacramento — had 26.5% ICU capacity available, the highest of the five regions through Sunday.

However, Northern California has by far the lowest volume of licensed ICU beds among the regions, at about one-quarter Greater Sacramento’s total, state hospital data show. This means the capacity percentage is much more sensitive to raw changes in patient total, in either direction.

San Joaquin Valley, Southern California and the five Bay Area counties that bolstered their orders combine for more than three-quarters of the state’s 40 million residents.

ICUs in Greater Sacramento are filling fast

There are 13 counties in the Greater Sacramento region — Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba.

Four of those have no hospitals with licensed ICU beds within their county lines: Alpine, Plumas, Sierra and Sutter.

Across the remaining nine counties, capacity is running low amid COVID-19 patient counts that fluctuate day-to-day, but on the whole have risen dramatically in recent weeks in the entire region.

Sacramento and Placer have the biggest ICUs of the group and the highest numbers of beds still available, but both are seeing that capacity wither.

Sacramento County in Sunday’s data update reported available beds falling from 73 to 65, even as the number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care dropped by four compared to Saturday. Placer County’s three hospitals reached an all-time high of 25 coronavirus patients in intensive care, and ICU space dropped from 25 beds on Saturday to 21 on Sunday.

Butte’s ICU capacity sank from 15 beds Saturday to nine on Sunday, state data showed.

Adventist-Rideout in Marysville, the only general acute care hospital serving Yuba and Sutter counties, had just one staffed ICU bed to spare last Tuesday through Thursday; it has risen back to three as of Sunday’s update from CDPH.

Yolo County’s two hospitals, both smaller than Rideout, had their combined ICU capacity drop to three beds as recently as last Thursday. That increased to seven as of Sunday, even as the virus patient total climbed back to a record-tying 11 in intensive care. Hospitals’ available, staffed ICU bed capacity can increase despite rising COVID-19 patient numbers because of boosts in staffing, as well as a drop in the number of patients in the ICU being treated for different ailments.

El Dorado maintained six available beds as it handled five coronavirus patients in intensive care.

The smallest intensive care units in the region — Amador and Colusa counties, which have six licensed ICU beds, and Nevada County, which has eight — combined for only two available beds: one in Amador and one in Nevada. Those three counties combine for about 160,000 residents.

California COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing after Thanksgiving

The nightmarish scenario health experts warned might emerge after Thanksgiving may be materializing, and right on schedule, given the typical incubation period for the virus.

Federal security screening data show Nov. 20-22 was the busiest three-day stretch for air travel in the U.S. during the pandemic, with some significant portion of those travelers most likely heading for Thanksgiving gatherings despite officials’ pleas not to do so.

Exactly two weeks later, this past Friday, Saturday and Sunday brought California’s three highest reported case totals of the pandemic, combining for more than 77,000 positives. The state is now averaging more than 17,000 daily cases over the past two weeks.

That figure came from about 720,000 diagnostic tests, driving the rolling two-week average for positivity above 8% statewide for the first time during the pandemic. California’s positivity for the past seven days was 10.3%, according to CDPH. During the summer surge, the positive rate maxed out at 7.6%.

The recent case numbers have horrific implications for what may happen to hospitals as December progresses.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said last week that approximately 12% of COVID-19 patients end up hospitalized within two weeks after onset of symptoms.

That would work out to more than 9,200 hospitalizations linked to those who tested positive in the past three days alone — just a few hundred shy of the 9,740 hospitalized as of the latest CDPH update.

Ghaly further said the state estimates 30% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients end up requiring intensive care.

That’d be more than 2,700 new ICU cases linked to the recent three-day case load — close to double the state’s current count for available beds.

Already, with the bulk of Thanksgiving-linked virus activity not yet showing up in hospitalization data, California has recorded triple-digit net gains to its concurrent patient total for 23 consecutive days. This means that not only are hospital admissions for COVID-19 up, but that they have substantially outpaced releases — and deaths — of virus patients for more than three weeks, amplifying the crisis.

Deaths are already on the rise. The state as of Sunday was averaging 86 daily virus fatalities over the past two weeks and 108 over the past seven days, according to CDPH. Less than a month ago, as California continued its long rebound from summer, deaths bottomed out on Nov. 11 at a two-week average of 41 per day.

Coronavirus deaths are emerging in areas that had been essentially spared in the earlier months of the pandemic. El Dorado County reported four last week, compared to four in the eight months prior to that. Nevada County, which had nine deaths from March through November, added seven fatalities in the first four days of December.

Over 800 dead in six-county capital area

The six counties that make up the bulk of the Greater Sacramento region by population — Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba — have combined for more than 60,000 confirmed cases and at least 811 COVID-19 deaths.

Sacramento County has reported a total of 41,096 infections and 614 COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with numbers last updated Friday.

As in the rest of the state, the infection rate has been rapidly rising as winter approaches. County health officials shattered a single-day infection record last week when more than 1,100 infections were reported Tuesday.

Countywide, 373 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, including 67 in ICUs.

Yolo County has reported a total of 5,372 infections and 84 deaths. The county reported 145 new cases and three deaths Saturday, followed by 60 cases and no deaths Sunday.

The county’s most recent weekly test positivity rate is a whopping 17.12%, which has risen from less than 4% at the start of October, according to the local health dashboard.

Yolo had 19 hospitalized with the virus, including 11 in intensive care.

Placer County health officials have reported a total of 6,910 infections and 74 deaths, last updated Friday.

Recent data indicates a weekly positivity rate of 8.9%. Since late September, the average per capita infection rate has soared.

As of Sunday, 147 people were in Placer County hospitals with COVID-19, including 25 in ICUs.

El Dorado County has a low cumulative numbers compared to its neighbors, with 2,822 positive test results and eight deaths, but its most recent test positivity rate is higher than either Sacramento’s or Placer’s at 11.2%.

Health officials say 22 people are hospitalized in El Dorado with the virus, five of whom are in ICUs.

In Sutter County, at least 3,915 people have been infected and 20 have died. Local health officials confirmed 106 cases Friday and reported one death.

Neighboring Yuba County has reported 2,403 infections and 11 dead, with 46 new infections added Friday. Its daily infection record was set last Wednesday, when 87 people were confirmed to have coronavirus.

The test positivity rate in Sutter County is 20.1%, the highest in the state. Yuba County’s most recent rate according to CDPH was 16.2%, third-highest among the 58 counties.

The bi-county health office dashboard showed 39 Sutter residents and 16 Yuba residents hospitalized as of last Friday, though not all of them at Adventist-Rideout in Yuba County, which as of Sunday’s state data update had 43 coronavirus patients including nine in intensive care.