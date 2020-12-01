San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
2 children die after being hurt in crash that killed father

The Associated Press

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.

Two of four children who were injured in a drunken driving crash in San Bernardino that killed their father have died, police said Tuesday.

The children were 4 and 2 years old, Sgt. John Echevarria told the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Police didn't indicate when the children died.

Another child was in serious condition Tuesday and a fourth had moderate injuries, Echevarria said.

The children and their 31-year-old father, all from Bakersfield, were were in a Toyota Camry that was broadsided by a speeding Ford Mustang that ran a red light last Friday, authorities said.

The Camry caught fire.

The identities of the victims weren't immediately released.

The Mustang's driver, Brandon Jaquez-Perez, 23, of Bloomington, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

