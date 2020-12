California’s minimum wage is set to increase again in January

In 2021, California’s minimum wage will be $14 an hour.

That brings it one step closer toward an end goal of $15 an hour for all employers statewide by 2023.

The $14-an-hour minimum wage applies to all employers with 26 or more employees; employers with fewer employees must pay a minimum of $13 an hour for work as of Jan. 1.

Though $14 an hour is the statewide standard, several California municipalities maintain their own minimum wage which is higher, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center.

Those include, as of Jan. 1:

Alameda ($15 an hour)

Belmont ($15 an hour)

Berkeley ($16.07 an hour)

Burlingame ($15 an hour)

Cupertino ($15.65 an hour)

Daly City ($15 an hour)

El Cerrito ($15.61 an hour)

Emeryville ($16.84 an hour)

Fremont ($15 an hour)

Half Moon Bay ($15 an hour)

Los Altos ($15.65 an hour)

Los Angeles ($15 an hour)

Los Angeles County ($15 an hour)

Malibu ($15 an hour)

Menlo Park ($15 an hour)

Milpitas ($15.40 an hour)

Mountain View ($16.30 an hour)

Novato ($15.24 an hour)

Oakland ($14.36 an hour)

Palo Alto ($15.65 an hour)

Pasadena ($15 an hour)

Petaluma ($15.20 an hour)

Redwood City ($15.62 an hour)

Richmond ($15.21 an hour)

San Carlos ($15.24 an hour)

San Francisco ($16.07 an hour)

San Jose ($15.45 an hour)

San Leandro ($15 an hour)

San Mateo ($15.62 an hour)

Santa Clara ($15.65 an hour)

Santa Monica ($15 an hour)

Santa Rosa ($15.20 an hour)

South San Francisco ($15.24 an hour)





Sunnyvale ($16.30 an hour)