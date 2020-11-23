Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give COVID-19 update while quarantining

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces an executive order requiring all new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, a move the governor says would achieve a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, at a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Cal Expo in Sacramento. dkim@sacbee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom will give an update on COVID-19 in California at 1:30 p.m. Monday, his first press conference since he began quarantining with the rest of his family after several of his children were exposed to the coronavirus.

Once the press conference begins, you can watch it here.

Newsom’s family is quarantining for two weeks after three of his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer with COVID-19, the Democratic governor announced Sunday night.

The whole family tested negative Sunday, according to Newsom’s office. Newsom will continue to act as governor while he quarantines.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

One of Newsom’s children was already quarantining after a possible exposure to an infected classmate.

Meanwhile, California’s positive test rate has climbed past 5%, and the state’s infections are rising at their fastest rate since the pandemic began in March.

On Thursday, Newsom announced a 10 p.m. curfew for Californians in an effort to curb coronavirus spread.