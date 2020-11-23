California
Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give COVID-19 update while quarantining
Gov. Gavin Newsom will give an update on COVID-19 in California at 1:30 p.m. Monday, his first press conference since he began quarantining with the rest of his family after several of his children were exposed to the coronavirus.
Once the press conference begins, you can watch it here.
Newsom’s family is quarantining for two weeks after three of his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer with COVID-19, the Democratic governor announced Sunday night.
The whole family tested negative Sunday, according to Newsom’s office. Newsom will continue to act as governor while he quarantines.
One of Newsom’s children was already quarantining after a possible exposure to an infected classmate.
Meanwhile, California’s positive test rate has climbed past 5%, and the state’s infections are rising at their fastest rate since the pandemic began in March.
On Thursday, Newsom announced a 10 p.m. curfew for Californians in an effort to curb coronavirus spread.
