Train derailment causes hazardous material spill, closes 99 near Fresno-Tulare county line

Emergency personnel, including the California Highway Patrol and firefighters, rushed to Goshen early Monday after a train derailment caused a hazardous material spill and closed Highway 99.

CHP Sgt. Mike Salas said the spill took place near Betty Drive in the town just south of the Fresno County line around 6:45 a.m. Traffic was diverted off 99 onto alternate routes, with southbound 99 closed at Road 384.

Salas said first responders believe hydrochloric acid and butane were among the chemicals spilled.

The Visalia Times Delta, quoting an unnamed police officer, reported that most of the cars pulled by the train were tankers and that the cars were tossed around the crash scene, indicating that the train was moving at high-speed before the derailment.

There was no information as to what caused the crash.

This story will be updated.

