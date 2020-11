California See the beauty of Lake Tahoe ski resort snowfall: 9 inches in 24 hours November 16, 2020 12:40 PM

Nine inches of snow fell in the last 24 hours on the upper mountains of Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of the Sierra Nevada on Saturday. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows plan to open on Wednesday, November 25 2020.