Fog blankets parts of Northern California, low visibility a warning to motorists

Fog is blanketing the lower elevations of Northern California, with visibility down to a quarter mile in some areas on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

In the greater Sacramento area, visibility is ranging from three-quarters of a mile to 5 miles, while Stockton and parts of Yuba and Sutter counties are experiencing extremely low visibility around a quarter-mile.

Karleisa Rogacheski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said that the fog is covering areas all across the Sacramento Valley, from Butte County south to Merced and Madera counties.

After Friday’s rain and lingering moisture, periods of clearing throughout the night allowed for evaporation into low clouds and fog. The low clouds are causing overcast skies, Rogacheski said.

Areas of fog with visibility down to a quarter mile possible this morning over the Sacramento Valley. #cawx pic.twitter.com/i67d1mrJY9 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 14, 2020

Rogacheski cautioned motorists to drive slowly and maintain space between cars during the low visibility. Drivers should look for low-beam headlights and bike lights, the meteorologist advised.

California Highway Patrol in Oroville also warned drivers to be cautious while driving in the fog after responding to a fatal multi-vehicle collision on Highway 99 south of Hinaman Drive in Biggs. The collision, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, led to the roadway’s closure between Spruce Street and Biggs East Highway in Butte County.

Drivers are asked to choose a different route, as the closure is expected to last into the early afternoon, according to Caltrans.

Oroville CHP Units are on scene at a multi vehicle fatal collision on SR-99 south of Hinamin Drive. Please avoid the area, there is a HARD CLOSURE in place starting at BIGGS EAST HIGHWAY / SR-99 and SPRUCE and SR-99. Please select a different route and drive with caution for fog. pic.twitter.com/OL0juKbyo3 — CHP Oroville‍♂️‍♀️ (@CHP_Oroville) November 14, 2020