California
Motorcyclist drives off cliff along Highway 1 in California, officials say
A motorcyclist died this week after driving off a cliff on Highway 1, California authorities said.
A witness saw the cyclist drive over the cliff near Devil’s Slide on Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said in a Twitter post. Authorities began a recovery effort with assistance from the California Highway Patrol and the Pacifica Fire Department.
The rider was identified as a 26-year-old man and was pronounced dead, The Mercury News reported.
Cal Fire said that CHP was helping direct traffic and the motorcycle was at the bottom of the cliff.
The victim was brought up the cliff by firefighters through a rope system, according to authorities.
Comments