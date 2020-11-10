Coronavirus updates: California updating tier list today. Some counties will go down

Faced with increasing coronavirus transmission in several different parts of the state, California health officials are expected to demote multiple counties to tighter levels of business and activity restrictions later this morning.

The state has averaged more than 5,000 new daily COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, after the rolling average hovered between about 3,100 and 3,400 for most of October, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The rate of diagnostic tests returning positive for coronavirus is 3.7% over the past two weeks. The rolling 14-day average was as low as 2.5% three weeks ago.

And CDPH on Monday reported that more than 3,000 patients were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the first time above that figure since Sept. 10, with 838 in intensive care units. Both the hospitalized total and the ICU total have risen about 30% in the past two weeks.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday in a news conference with Gov. Gavin Newsom some counties will regress to a more restrictive stage within the state’s four-tier reopening system in Tuesday’s weekly update, while none would advance to looser protocols.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ghaly did not name specific counties. But in last week’s update, 13 counties failed to meet the requirements for their current tiers and are therefore at risk of moving backwards this week if their COVID-19 metrics didn’t improve back to the necessary levels.

Those 13 counties are: Amador, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Modoc, Mono, Placer, Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Cruz, Siskiyou, Stanislaus, Trinity and Yolo.

Of those, Sacramento, San Diego, Stanislaus and Yolo are currently in the red tier. A downgrade would put them in the purple tier, requiring numerous businesses and activities to close down their indoor operations, including including gyms, restaurant dining and places of worship.

Any county demoted Tuesday will have through Friday to implement the changes, according to CDPH.

Newsom said Monday too many people are “letting their guard down” and allowing COVID-19 to spread during private household gatherings.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

It’s not the first time he’s said that. Months ago, when California’s infection and hospitalization totals began to spike at the outset of the summer surge that resulted in most reopening progress being reversed by early July, Newsom cited state and local health leaders who had attributed the spike to parties or other private get togethers.

After economic reopening was paused several weeks from July through the end of August, Newsom and the state unveiled the current tiered opening system at the beginning of September.

Sacramento area by the numbers: 41,000 infected, over 660 dead

The six-county Sacramento region has combined for at least 662 COVID-19 deaths and more than 41,000 lab-confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic.

Sacramento County has recorded a total of 28,237 cases and 513 deaths in the past eight months. Health officials reported 707 new cases for the three-day period ending Monday, a daily average of 236 after reporting 252 on Friday and 235 on Thursday.

The county has confirmed 50 deaths for October, a total that continues to grow as officials confirm the cause of deaths, and its first fatality of November in a resident who died Nov. 2. Just over 115 died in September and nearly 180 died in August.

There were 136 patients hospitalized with coronavirus in Sacramento County as of Monday, a huge spike from 90 reported last Friday, according to state data. The number of ICU patients is 27, up from 20 on Friday.

The county now estimates a little more than 3,000 cases are currently active. Though a rough estimate, that figure had been trimmed to down about 1,700 in early October, when new infections were on a plateau.

Yolo County has reported 3,527 total infections and 63 deaths from COVID-19. The county reported 34 new cases Monday afternoon and 31 new cases Sunday.

Yolo had four patients in hospitals with COVID-19 as of Monday, down from seven last Friday, with three still in ICUs.

Placer County has reported 4,853 total infections and 60 deaths. The county reported 161 new cases Monday evening, which included cases that accumulated over the weekend. The county reported 52 new cases Friday, 98 Thursday and 15 Wednesday.

Placer reported on its local hospitalization dashboard Friday that it had 30 patients in hospital beds being treated specifically for COVID-19, including four in ICUs. State data for Placer County on Monday showed 42 hospitalized and seven in ICUs. Unlike the county, the state does not break down hospitalized cases by cause of admission.

Placer also reports its test positivity rate was 3.9% for the week ending Oct. 28, the most recent with data available. That’s the county’s highest weekly rate since Sept. 7.

El Dorado County is one of a small number of counties in California with a single-digit death toll, with just four fatalities since the start of the pandemic. Health officials have reported a tally of 1,537 cases as of Monday afternoon, adding 50 new cases from over the weekend. The county reported 18 news cases Friday, following 10 on Thursday and 15 on Wednesday.

El Dorado has two hospitalized COVID-19 patients, both in ICUs, as of Monday.

Sutter County health officials have reported a total of 2,067 people positive for coronavirus and 12 deaths. The county reported six new cases Sunday, then 37 on Monday. Four people infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Monday, and one person was in intensive care, according to county health officials.

Yuba County officials have reported a total of 1,486 COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths. The county reported 25 new cases Sunday and 18 on Monday. Yuba had one patient infected with COVID-19 hospitalized and in an ICU as of Monday.

Sutter and Yuba, which share a bicounty health office, are both in the red tier and did not gain a week toward promotion or demotion last week.