Purple to red, and back? How California counties’ COVID risk tiers have changed over time

As coronavirus infection rates rise in California and spike nationwide, several counties might be moved into more restrictive coronavirus risk tiers when California officials announce the newest tier update Tuesday.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California health and human services secretary, suggested that no counties would move into less restrictive tiers Tuesday, and some would move back into more restrictive ones.

When California launched its color-coded tier system for coronavirus risk at the end of August, 38 of the state’s 58 counties were in the highest possible purple tier, indicating widespread risk of the virus. By the weekly update on Nov. 4, the number of counties in the state’s most restrictive level was down to 10.