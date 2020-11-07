Authorities investigate stabbing death of prison inmate

Authorities said Saturday that they are investigating as a homicide the stabbing death of a 40-year-old inmate at a prison in Northern California.

Isaac M. McCuan was pronounced dead at 12:17 p.m. Saturday in Salinas Valley State Prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

McCuan was admitted to the prison in 2013 to serve a sentence of life with the possibility of parole, with a 35-year offense enhancement for a street gang act in commission of a violent felony.

McCuan’s cellmate, Juan Hernandez, 31, has been identified as the suspect. Hernandez came to the prison in 2013 to serve a sentence of life without parole for, among other convictions, first-degree murder and a street gang act in commission of a violent felony, the department said.

Hernandez was re-housed in the Administrative Segregation Unit pending investigation, the department said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The prison in Monterey County has nearly 2,800 minimum- and maximum-custody inmates.