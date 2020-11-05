Florida mountain biker found dead after falling over Northern California hillside

Authorities launched an exhaustive search Sunday Nov. 1, 2020, for a Florida mountain biker who fell over a hillside in a remote, mountainous area of Sierra County, California. The search included a Blackhawk rescue helicopter from Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada that joined the effort Monday Nov. 2, 2020.

A Florida mountain biker died earlier this week after he fell over a hillside and authorities launched an exhaustive search-and-rescue effort that went on for several hours in a remote area of Sierra County with steep mountain cliffs.

Alejandro Lugo fell over the hillside Sunday afternoon. When rescue teams were finally able to reach him Monday morning, Lugo had “succumbed to his injuries,” according to a news release from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

About 3:45 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a mountain biker who had fallen over the hillside on the Pauley Creek/Butcher Ranch Mountain Bike Trail, east of Downieville. Deputies, along with Downieville and Sierra City fire departments, responded to the mountainous trail and tried to find the biker.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was called to help those searching on the ground.

Sheriff’s officials said the area’s remote and steep terrain kept the searchers from reaching Lugo, so the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Ropes and Motorcycle teams were called to join the rescue effort.

About 3 a.m. Monday, authorities spotted the missing mountain biker, but the steep mountain cliffs prevented rescuers from reaching Lugo, sheriff’s officials said. The Nevada County rescue team was forced to suspend for the night their attempt to reach Lugo.

At sunrise, a Blackhawk rescue helicopter from Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada went to the area to help with the rescue. Also, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Ropes Team joined the rescue attempt.

About 9:30 a.m. Monday, the search team members and the rescue helicopter reached Lugo and hoisted him onto the aircraft. Lugo had already died, sheriff’s officials said.

“The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the agencies involved with the search, and our sincere condolences to Mr. Lugo’s family and friends,” sheriff’s officials wrote in the news release.

