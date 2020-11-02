California woman tried to cover up husband’s high-speed chase. Now they both face charges

A Southern California woman whose husband took her car on a 120-mph joyride through Orange County with California Highway Patrol officers in pursuit was arraigned on felony fraud charges after she claimed the car was stolen in an attempt to keep her husband out of jail.

Glory Ghosh of Northridge in Los Angeles County faced an Orange Superior Court judge on multiple counts of insurance fraud Monday suspected of filing the bogus auto theft claim to cover for her husband’s high-speed chase, California Department of Insurance officials said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Ghosh, 24, turned herself over to authorities Monday. She had been wanted on a $1 million warrant before surrendering to the charges, state insurance officials said.

State insurance investigators say Ghosh filed the claim with Farmers Insurance on Jan. 14.

The story: Ghosh was celebrating a friend’s birthday Jan. 13 at a Costa Mesa nightclub and later left with an unidentified man who drove off with her Audi Q5 sport utility vehicle.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

CHP officers that same night saw the speeding Audi and gave chase, with the SUV topping speeds of more than 120 mph, authorities said. Officers gave up their pursuit because of the unsafe speed, but found the car again and renewed the chase.

Officers caught the driver, later identified as Ghosh’s husband, Kumar Harsh of Norwalk, on their second try. Harsh, 27, was later arrested on suspicion of reckless evading and driving with a suspended license.

Ghosh filed her claim with Farmers the day after Harsh’s arrest, said state insurance officials. But investigators grew suspicious when Ghosh’s story changed. Ghosh first claimed the unidentified man with her outside the Costa Mesa club took the car. She later told insurers that someone drove her car off the valet lot.