Northern California teen missing for a week found alive in Calaveras County, 3 men arrested

A 14-year-old girl who was missing for more than a week was found Friday night at a residence in West Point in Calaveras County, according to authorities.

Detectives located the girl around 7 p.m. and arrested three men at the home in connection with the case, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. The Bee is not identifying the teen, who is a resident of the town, by name. West Point, an unincorporated area, is about 10 miles east of Jackson and 60 miles east of Sacramento.

The men’s identities and their roles in the girl’s disappearance were not disclosed by authorities, but the Sheriff’s Office said it is continuing the investigation and would release more information about the case Monday.

The girl was reported missing Oct. 22 and was last seen at a friend’s house in West Point.

The teen left before her grandmother arrived to pick her up, the family told deputies. The initial report listed her as a voluntary or at-will missing person and she was considered a possible runaway juvenile, though an update to the circumstances surrounding the case is unknown.

