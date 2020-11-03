Uber, Lyft win approval of California gig worker measure

Supporters of California’s Proposition 22, which would let gig economy drivers continue working as independent contractors rather than as employees, declared victory as results came in on Tuesday.

Voters were supporting the measure 58% to 42% following a campaign in which Uber and Lyft spent heavily to secure its passage.

“Prop 22 represents the future of work in an increasingly technologically-driven economy,” Yes on 22 campaign said in a statement late Tuesday night. “Prop 22 will protect drivers’ preference to be independent contractors with the flexibility to work when, where, and how long they want.”

The result could lay the foundation for the future of gig workers in the state and the nation.

If the initiative passes, drivers will be independent contractors, while getting some of the benefits given to employees – including payments toward their health insurance if they drive a certain number of hours in a week.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Under Proposition 22, drivers would earn at least 120% of minimum wage for the time they spend picking up and driving passengers, plus 30 cents a mile. Opponents argued that drivers could earn less than minimum wage because they spend a lot of time waiting for rides, time that won’t be compensated under Proposition 22.

If Proposition 22 had failed, companies likely would have had to consider their drivers in California as employees under the new state labor law known as Assembly Bill 5, providing them with benefits such as paid sick leave and unemployment insurance.

Companies threatened to cut hundreds of thousands of jobs and pull out of some parts of California if that happened, although opponents have said they don’t see that as likely given the state is one of the largest markets for those corporations.

Proposition 22 represents a culmination of years of battle between some gig workers, supported by labor unions, and the tech companies.

So far, the tech companies have been on the losing end. A California Supreme Court ruling in 2018 changed the definition of independent contractors. In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 5, which codified the court’s ruling.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Numerous courts rejected the companies’ argument that their drivers should still be considered independent contractors under AB 5. Without judicial relief, the companies turned to voters to grant them exemptions from the bill.

The companies poured $200 million into supporting Proposition 22, making it the most expense initiative in the history of California. Labor unions and small contributors raised over $19 million against the measure.

Opponents were outspent 10-to-1, but had a long list of supporters, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Public surveys consistently reflected a tight race for Proposition 22. A recent UC Berkeley poll found the initiative had support from 46% of those surveyed, compared to 42% who were against the measure.

If Proposition 22 passes, a change is unlikely absent another ballot measure. The Legislature can only amend the initiative with a 7/8th vote.

Companies such as Uber and Lyft could see the measure as a template they can use across the nation.

“I do think that we’re going to use this as an outline for a dialogue that we have on a local basis,” Uber CEO Dara Khorsowshahi told the Financial Times.

But Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego who wrote AB 5 and was a strong critic of Proposition 22, said in a tweet that she doesn’t think the battle over how gig workers are treated in California is over.

“Tomorrow, I’ll wake up and think, what can we do to help working Californians? It’s what we do every day. Fighting corporate greed & unlimited spending is never easy, but we do it,” Gonzalez said. “Over & over & over again. And, don’t worry, I got some ideas.”