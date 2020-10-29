ABC’s ’20/20’ delves into Golden State Killer investigation that ended in Sacramento

The ABC News program “20/20” will look into the investigation of the Golden State Killer, the serial rapist-murderer who terrorized neighborhoods in Sacramento and elsewhere in California in the 1970s and 1980s.

He evaded authorities for over four decades. He was sentenced in August to life in prison without parole after making a dramatic statement apologizing to dozens of his victims gathered before him in a makeshift Sacramento Superior Courtroom at Sacramento State.

Joseph James DeAngelo, a 74-year-old former police officer and truck mechanic, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of murder and 13 counts of kidnapping for robbery related to his rapes. He also has admitted to 62 uncharged counts of rape and other crimes. He was known as the Visalia Ransacker, the East Area Rapist, the Original Night Stalker and the Golden State Killer.

“The two-hour program features rare footage of the killer, extensive archival footage and police files and reports on the capture and his double life as a husband and father,” according to a news release from ABC.

Video clips from the show can be seen above.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The “20/20” report airs 9 to 11 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 on ABC.