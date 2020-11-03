Millions of Californians returned ballots early, but some polls are still seeing long lines

Turnout at physical polling places on Election Day was strong in California, and some poll watchers reported incidents of voter intimidation, language access problems, and electioneering across the state. One county says they are investigating reports of a fake vote center.

Already, an estimated 13 million people had cast ballots before Election Day arrived, pointing to a record-breaking year for voter turnout.

But lines were expected, with predicted heavy turnout and COVID-19 precautions slowing down the process, said Sam Mahood, spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office.

Sacramento County officials had several heavily-trafficked vote centers during the day, as did Riverside County, Mahood said. The Secretary of State has been in touch with officials who planned to deploy additional equipment to some voting locations.

Jonathan Mehta Stein of Common Cause California described Riverside County as “a mess,” saying voters were waiting 45 minutes to two hours at about 10 locations. In Orange County, officials are investigating what appears to be a fake vote center in Westminster. Kimberly Edds with the Orange County District Attorney’s office said there is no indication at this time that there were any disrupted ballots, but the investigation is ongoing.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Polling locations were set to close at 8 p.m., but state officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, were reminding voters they can still cast votes if they are in line after polls close.

Around the state, elections officials and political watchers watched for any voter intimidation or conflict at the polls.

In Northern California, the Asian Law Caucus deployed nearly 300 volunteers to monitor polling locations across 13 counties. On Tuesday afternoon, the organization was reporting language access issues as well as some intimidation and electioneering incidents.

Sabrina Chin, director of communications for the Asian Law Caucus, said poll monitors had reported missing signs for bilingual poll workers and missing language assistance and translated ballot availability, which affects immigrants and voters of color. Language access issues occurred in Contra Costa, Alameda, Solano and San Joaquin Counties, the caucus reported.

In Stanislaus County, people were wearing t-shirts with the name of a presidential candidate, the words “Red Wave,” and a “Thin Blue Line” flag within 100 feet of the voting location, Chin said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“We escalated to the registrar’s office, who sent staff to the site to check. They confirmed that the people were gone,” she said.

Someone in Stanislaus County also tore down the Spanish-language signs that were outside a voting location directing voters where to go, she said.

The caucus also reported incidents of poll workers not wearing masks correctly. In Sonoma County, election officials removed a poll worker after a poll monitor asked about missing translated reference ballots, and the poll worker replied that “people who are voting should be able to speak English,” the caucus reported.

Anti-maskers also made some appearances at the polls on Tuesday.

In Sacramento County, a woman at a Citrus Heights voting center created a disturbance as she yelled and cursed at voters waiting in line, telling them to take off their masks. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. and the Secretary of State’s office says local election officials and law enforcement have been monitoring the situation.

Although final turnout numbers won’t be available for several weeks, Paul Mitchell, vice president of Political Data, Inc., said he expect to see 16 to 17 million Californians show up this year. Such a turnout number could top the 64.52% of registered voters who cast ballots in 1972, when President Richard Nixon won reelection over U.S. Sen. George McGovern.

Despite the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic, California voters this year were motivated to deliver a resounding rebuke to President Donald Trump and threw their support behind Democrat Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris. California’s Latino voters were also particularly motivated this year, experts said, turning out in higher numbers than usual.

All California registered voters were sent a mail ballot in order to ensure that the general election was held safely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state saw record registration this year, with more than 22 million people signed up to vote by the online Oct. 19 deadline.