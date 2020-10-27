Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on California wildfires, COVID-19

California State Governor Gavin Newsom tosses a walnut as he tours Sierra Orchards walnut farm in Winters in Solano County on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. rbyer@sacbee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom will give an update on California wildfires and COVID-19 at a press conference noon Tuesday.

Once the livestream begins, you can watch it here.

Newsom will speak as PG&E Corp. says it’s working to restore power to 189,000 homes and businesses that went without electricity overnight. The Northern California utility imposed the blackout because of dry, windy conditions that threatened to damage power equipment and spark new fires in a state already experiencing a historically destructive fire season.

In Southern California, firefighters are battling the Silverado Fire in Orange County that has burned more than 11,000 acres since Monday and forced more than 90,000 people to evacuate.

On Tuesday morning, Newsom announced that Washington, Oregon and Nevada are joining the vaccine safety work group he assembled last week to assess the safety of any potential COVID-19 vaccines before they are distributed in California. The announcement comes about a week after California unveiled its draft plans for a mass immunization campaign once a safe, effective vaccine is available.