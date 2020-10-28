Environmentalists oppose Uber, Lyft on California’s gig worker initiative. Here’s why

Several major environmental groups such as the Sierra Club California are urging a no vote against Proposition 22, saying the ballot measure over the future of gig workers could stifle the state’s fight against climate change.

The environmentalists’ argument turns on how the state regulates ride-hailing companies’ greenhouse gas emissions.

Sierra Club and other advocacy groups contend Uber and Lyft would have to take more responsibility for their carbon emissions if they’re compelled to pay their drivers as employees under the new state labor law known as Assembly Bill 5. Prop. 22, if it passes, would exempt the companies from AB 5 and allow them to continue paying drivers as independent contractors who are not entitled to state-mandated employment benefits.

Uber and Lyft contest the claim, saying each company is committing millions of dollars to help drivers buy or rent electric cars, regardless of what happens with Prop. 22. Both companies have committed to having all rides given in the U.S. come from electric vehicles by 2030.

Despite being outspent 10-to-1, the opponents of Prop. 22 are hoping those endorsements can make a difference as they race toward the finish line. The latest poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies published Monday, Oct. 26 shows that 46% of those surveyed said they would vote in favor of Prop. 22, compared to 42% who would vote against the initiative.

“The folks at Uber and Lyft are very creative and innovative,” said Kathryn Phillips, Director of Sierra Club California. “They’re not insisting drivers be independent contractors out of the goodness of their heart.”

California's air pollution regulator

Ride hailing cars represent a small but growing percentage of overall carbon emissions as the service gains popularity. An analysis from the Union of Concerned Scientists found that an average ride-hailing trip produces significantly more emissions than the trips it replaces, because drivers can circle for miles while waiting to give their next ride.

In response, the California Air Resources Board has proposed 60% of the miles driven on ride share trips should come from electric cars by 2030.

Environmental groups say if Prop. 22 passes, it will fall upon individual drivers as independent contractors to switch their cars to electric, not the companies. The groups say a similar example is playing out in the trucking industry, where independent contractors can’t afford to buy more fuel-efficient vehicles to meet the state regulations, according to a report by the UC Berkeley Labor Center.

“Instead of spreading the cost of new cleaner technologies to whole industries, you’re putting that on the backs of workers,” said Carol Zabin, one of the report’s writers.

Also, if Prop. 22 fails, rideshare companies will have to likely pay drivers minimum wage for all hours worked, including the time they spend waiting for a ride. That could push those companies to use their drivers more efficiently, cutting the miles they spend driving around waiting for a ride, said Elizabeth Irvin, Senior Transportation Analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Rideshare companies’ responses

In response, Yes on 22 spokesman Geoff Vetter pointed to what the campaign sees as the benefit of rideshare on the environment, noting a study showing that some people bought cars after services temporarily pulled out of Austin, Texas.

“Prop 22 would benefit app-based drivers, California’s economy, and our environment because consumers in areas with rideshare services buy fewer cars and take fewer trips,” Vetter said in a statement. “By trying to limit or eliminate access to rideshare services, opponents of Prop 22 would increase the rate of climate change by forcing Californians to drive more often and purchase more personal vehicles.”

Uber and Lyft representatives have also pointed to the efforts their companies have made to help their drivers buy electric cars.

Uber has said it’s committing $800 million globally to help drivers transition to electric vehicles by 2025. Drivers can get extra $0.50 to $1.50 for every trip they complete in an electric car, Uber said. Lyft said it has made 200 electric vehicles available for rental in Denver and hope to expand similar program in California as well.