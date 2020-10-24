San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
California man arrested in attacks on homeless people

The Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with attacks on homeless people in Southern California, police said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office investigated at least three attacks dating back to mid-June, according to officials.

In one incident someone threw a rock at the head of a sleeping victim in Thousand Oaks. In another, a victim was struck by a vehicle and the driver fled from the scene, the Ventura County Star reported.

Detectives conducting surveillance in the area eventually identified Ali Assadi Tehrani, 41, as a suspect, the newspaper said. Officials described Tehrani as homeless but didn't indicate a possible motive.

Tehrani and his vehicle matched suspect descriptions and additional evidence further indicated he was the perpetrator, authorities said.

It wasn't known Saturday if Tehrani has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

He could face charges including three counts of attempted murder. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

