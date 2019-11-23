Minivan carrying 10 teens crashes near Stockton, killing two; driver was unlicensed

Two teens were killed Friday afternoon after a driver lost control of a minivan just outside of Stockton. Several others were injured and sent to hospitals, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 17-year-old girl was driving a 2006 Toyota Sienna west on Eight Mile Road when she lost control shortly before 4 p.m., the CHP’s Stockton office said. The vehicle plunged 10 feet into the marshy waters at White Slough where it landed on its roof, submerged in the channel. It was unclear what caused the vehicle to veer off the road to the left, the CHP said.

The vehicle was filled with 10 people; their ages ranged from 13 to 17, CHP officials said. Several passengers were not wearing seat belts. The driver did not have a license and law enforcement do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Two teens were pronounced dead at the scene while others were treated for minor and moderate injuries. The roadway was closed for nearly four hours as officers investigated the scene.

With some exceptions, most 17-year-old drivers can only receive provisional licenses, which would not allow them to be on the road with other passengers under the age of 18.