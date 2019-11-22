Take a look at gorgeous, Northern California home of late Robin Williams listed at $7.25M

The Northern California home of late actor and comedian Robin Williams is on the market at $7.25 million.

The Paradise Clay estate is perched above the San Francisco Bay on a double lot with open views of the water.

The single level, six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath contemporary Mediterranean home “is defined both by peaceful luxury and ease of family living,” according to the listing.

The 6,500-square-foot house at 95 St. Thomas Way, Belvedere CA, in unincorporated Marin County was built in 1987. Paradise Clay is a private enclave nestled on the Tiburon Peninsula.

“Many homes have deep water docks and where residents enjoy water based activities and spectacular views of the San Francisco Bay,” listing agent Penny Wright-Mulligan of Compass said about the Paradise Clay area. “This neighborhood is sought out by people who value privacy and security. It is only 20 minutes over the Golden Gate Bridge from (San Francisco’s) dynamic tech sector. Many of the residents enjoy the privilege of commuting by private boat or taking the ferry into the city for work.”

The estate features ample living areas, a sprawling master suite with abundant luxuries, and large en-suite bedrooms. Large windows in the living room and kitchen look out toward the bay. A spacious deck and pool area open up at the back of the home with direct access to the bay.

Inside, there is a wood-paneled library/den and an office. Also facing the Bay is a media room with a 65-inch flat-screen, surround-sound television and state-of-the-art custom gaming system.

“Perfect for family movie night on the oversized couch or playing video games with friends,” a fact sheet for the home reads.

Williams bought the mansion in 2008 for just over $4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Williams was known for his charming, lovable and sometimes wacky characters in films such as “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Good Morning, Vietnam.” In a career that spanned decades, he also starred in the television classic “Mork & Mindy.”

Williams died in 2014 at age 63.

After his death, Susan Williams, his widow, inherited the estate, according to realtor.com.

The median price in the Tiburon area was $4,274,550 in October, according to realtor.com, up nearly 1.8 percent from the previous year.