12 Mexican citizens arrested for marijuana grow operation in Butte County, authorities say

A search warrant served at multiple properties led to the arrest of 12 Mexican citizens for their involvement in a marijuana grow operation, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Robert Estrada, 38, of Mexico was arrested for maintaining a residence for drug sales, employing a minor under 21 years of age to sell marijuana, and possession of marijuana for sale. Nestor Ortiz, 32, of Mexico was arrested for maintaining a residence for drug sales, cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sales, according to a news release. Authorities say the 11 other individuals were arrested on charges of cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.

Deputies say the search warrant was the result of an investigation that began following a Nov. 6 traffic stop, during which police discovered $164,200 hidden in a vehicle. According to the news release, detectives with the department’s Special Enforcement Unit gathered evidence that gave them probable cause to believe that the three occupants of the vehicle were traveling to Bonnie Meadow Lane in Bush Creek to purchase a large amount of marijuana.

Deputies say that while serving the warrant multiple males fled into a heavily wooded area, but that they were able to detain 15 people. According to the news release, detectives investigated three separate properties and determined that they were all owned by the same individual.

Butte County deputies say that the marijuana operation was run by members of a Mexican drug trafficking organization. According to deputies, they destroyed 1,204 live marijuana plants, collected 279 pounds of processed marijuana buds, 457 pounds of marijuana bud on stem, and 184 pounds of marijuana shake.

According to the release, detectives also located two illegal AR-15 rifles with high-capacity magazines, one AK-47 with a high-capacity magazine, ballistic rifle rated body armor, three pistols and $14,380.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing as additional suspects have been identified and arrest warrants being sought. The Sheriff’s Office also said that the illegal weapons are being processed for DNA.