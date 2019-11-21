Infant abducted in Utah may be headed to Modesto, police say. Amber Alert issued

An infant abducted in Clinton City, Utah, by her mother is believed to be en route to Modesto, where the woman lives, police say.

The Clinton City Police Department reported on Facebook that the crime took place sometime before 5:12 p.m. Wednesday. The child lives with her maternal grandmother, who has court-ordered guardianship.

The Amber Alert says the child is a 3-week-old girl, Audrey Westfall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was in a black and gray baby carrier with a pink and green quilted blanket.

Her mother is Taylor Cheylene Webb, 25. Clinton City police describe her as an adult white female, 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with long, dark-blond hair that might be worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and a gray zip-up jacket, black stretch pants and black and white Avia shoes. She also wears eyeglasses.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Webb has two tattoos on her upper chest. On the right clavicle is “Exhale the Negative,” and on the left clavicle is “Inhale the Positive.”

Modesto police Lt. Bobby Meredith said his department has “no specific information she’s on her way here,” but Webb and the baby’s father, identified on social media as Jeremy Westfall, both live here. They have no legal custody of Audrey, he said.

Anyone who sees Webb and the child is asked to call 911.