3.2-magnitude quake strikes beneath ocean north of San Diego off Southern California

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California coast near Encinitas, north of San Diego, on Wednesday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 10-mile deep quake struck in the Pacific Ocean about 16 miles west of Encinitas at 7:36 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. People from as far away as Carlsbad and San Diego reported feeling the tremor to the agency.

No tsunami warning was issued.

The Southern California coastline has been hit by a string of small quakes in recent weeks.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.