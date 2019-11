California Step inside 110-year-old, $10 million San Francisco mansion in Presidio Terrace November 19, 2019 11:21 AM

A historic mansion in is San Francisco CA has been elegantly modernized and is now on the market for nearly $10 million. The six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath, 6,000-square-foot home has stood in the exclusive Presidio Terrace since 1910.