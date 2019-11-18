Naked woman crashes car, killing girl, 6

Authorities say a naked woman was behind the wheel of a car that crashed north of Los Angeles, killing a 6-year-old girl and injuring a 2-year-old.

The California Highway Patrol says the woman got into two crashes Monday morning in Stevenson Ranch, an unincorporated area near Santa Clarita. The second crash involved hitting a power pole.

KABC-TV says the two girls were in the back seat. Officials say Good Samaritans freed them from the wreckage as the car caught fire.

KABC-TV says the woman and the 2-year-old girl are hospitalized in stable condition.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Authorities say they believe the woman is the mother of the two girls but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Investigators are trying to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash.