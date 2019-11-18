PG&E gives 48-hour notice to 264,000 customers of possible Wednesday blackout

PG&E says it has given a 48-hour notice to 264,000 customers who could potentially lose power across 22 Northern California counties during a possible planned power shutoff that would start Wednesday.

The notice follows a weekend announcement by the company that it may shut off power due to dry, windy weather conditions expected to bring wildfire weather conditions Wednesday through Thursday morning.

The utility on Sunday had estimated a total of 250,000 customers in 19 counties would be affected, as the wind event is expected to have the biggest impact on the North Coast, northern Sierra Nevada and northern Sacramento Valley.

In a statement Monday morning, the company added an estimated 14,000 customers from Alameda, Amador and Marin counties to the existing list: Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

Gusts up to 50 mph locally are possible, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and forecasts by the National Weather Service.

PG&E says it continues to monitor the conditions and will give an updated 24-hour notice Tuesday for those potentially impacted.

PG&E in October initiated four widespread “public safety planned shutoff” (PSPS) events, all in response to significant wind events the company says presented critical risks of wildfire requiring de-energization of its equipment.