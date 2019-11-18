2 victims identified in mass shooting in Fresno as famous singers by Hmong news

This is a developing story. Please check back to fresnobee.com for updates.

At least two of the victims shot Sunday night in southeast Fresno were identified as famous Hmong singers, including Xyy Lee, who died, according to Hmong Talk, an online news source.

Four men were killed and six other wounded late Sunday when unidentified gunmen sneaked into the backyard of a southeast Fresno home and opened fire a the dozens of friends and family at at football watch party. No arrests have been reported and police have declined to comment on any suspect information.

“We have received confirmation from his family member that Xyy Lee , the famous Hmong singer was indeed one of the victim that was shot and killed at the family gathering. This is truly a heart breaking time for everyone involved. Thank you for all the beautiful music that you have have created . You will truly be miss! RIP!” the group said in a social media post.

The group also identified as second victim as JN Vang.

“The singer JN Vang was also confirmed to be one of the victim that was shot at the gathering! Fortunately he is currently undergoing surgery right now! Hoping and praying for a fast recovery!”

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday confirmed investigators have identified the four victims shot to death but said they were withholding their names until their families were notified. Spokesperson Tony Botti said the victims ranged in age from 23 to 40.

Fresno police say a news conference is set for 11 a.m. Monday.