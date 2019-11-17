UPDATE: Four dead, six wounded in mass shooting in southeast Fresno home, police confirm

This story will be updated; check back with fresnobee.com for latest developments.

At least four people were killed and six others wounded Sunday night in southeast Fresno by “unknown suspects” who remain at large, the police department has confirmed.

In an update just before 10 p.m., Fresno police said 10 people had been shot in the backyard of a home on the 5300 block of East Lamona Avenue near Caesar Avenue. Dooley said it was a “mass casualty incident” with “several” people dead.

“Officers arrived on scene – what we found were several individuals deceased in the backyard.” Dooley said. “We do have multiple shooting victims. We’re not releasing the total number yet.”

No information on the shooter or shooters was immediately available. Dooley said “unknown suspects” “snuck” into the backyard and opened fire before 6 p.m. then fled the scene. Police declined to comment on a getaway vehicle.

“What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard,” he said. “Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire.”

Dooley said victims were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in conditions ranging from “critical” to “critical but stable.”

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives field office in San Francisco are responding to the shooting, the federal agency confirmed.

Choua Vang said Sunday’s shooting wasn’t the first one in the neighborhood. His nextdoor neighbor’s house was shot at last week.

“It makes me feel unsafe to be outside when the sun’s down,” he said.

Vang often works on his car in his driveway, but now he said he’s nervous to do that and even suspicious of joggers in the neighborhood. He worries about his family members who work graveyard shifts and come home late at night, he said.

“We’re thinking about moving out of the neighborhood,” he said. “We don’t know how many more shootings there will be.”

Other neighbors declined to share their names but said they heard as many as 10, rapid-fire gunshots.

It was at least the second fatal gun attack Sunday in southeast Fresno. A man in his 20s was shot to death early Sunday at a home in 3900 Block of East Dwight Way. Police have not said whether the incidents could be connected.

