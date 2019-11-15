California
2 California correctional officers wounded in attack by prison inmate
A prison inmate wounded two correctional officers during an attack at California Health Care Facility in Stockton, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The correctional officers suffered cuts in the attack about 12:40 p.m., and were treated and released from hospitals
Officers recovered an “inmate-manufactured weapon” at the scene, and the department is investigating the attack as an attempted homicide.
The inmate who allegedly attacked the officers, Francisco Gutierrez Jr., 31, is being moved to another state prison.
In 2013, he was convicted of murder in Los Angeles County and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The corrections department added another four years to his sentence in 2018 after he was convicted of possessing or manufacturing a deadly weapon while incarcerated in a state prison.
The Stockton prison opened in 2013 to house inmates with special medical or mental health needs. About 2,700 inmates are housed there.
