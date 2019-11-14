New scams target PG&E customers’ financial and personal info, authorities say

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers, beware.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday detailed a phone scam targeting the personal and financial information of PG&E users.

According to authorities, a customer reported a suspicious phone call received Nov. 5, where the suspect called from a phone number that mimicked one from the utility company. Deputies say the suspect informed the customer that their account was suspended due to a company data software issue.

The customer was informed that their account was several days past due and that immediate payment was required, according to the release. Authorities say the customer was directed to pay the balance over the phone, as local PG&E office systems were currently down.

Deputies say the customer was directed to purchase a money order from a local convenience store, which the suspect said would then be scanned by an employee dispatched to the customer’s residence. According to the release, the department observed several social media posts from customers detailing similar scams, attempting to gain information under the guise of PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff notifications.

Deputies say customers are then directed to an operator, who informs the customer of an outstanding balance that may lead to their service being discontinued. According to PG&E, there are additional scams, include telling customers they are eligible for a federal tax refund, attempts to sell solar evaluations and people posing as PG&E representatives to sell products or gain entry into homes.

According to PG&E, the company does not ask for financial information over the phone and asks that anyone receiving suspicious calls hang up and call customer service at 833-500-7226.

For more information, visit pge.com/scams.

#ScamAlert: PG&E customers are reporting phone scams with calls that show an 800# claiming to be PG&E and threatening to disconnect service. WE NEVER ASK FOR YOUR FINANCIAL INFO OVER THE PHONE. False financial requests like this should be treated as scams: https://t.co/g1IySe03aU pic.twitter.com/OyvGeePZE9 — PG&E (@PGE4Me) November 14, 2019