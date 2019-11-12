Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Lodi police officer, authorities say

A man has been arrested following a Tuesday morning shootout in Lodi, where he exchanged gunfire with a member of the Lodi Police Department, according to authorities.

Mario Kimo Aquino of Scotts Valley was arrested after police responded to reports of shots fired near the 900 block of Industrial Way, according to a news release. Police say they received the call just after 5 a.m., and the first responding officer found Aquino, 37, armed with a semi-automatic handgun and a semi-automatic rifle.

According to police, gunfire was exchanged between the officer and Aquino. Authorities say Aquino was struck multiple times before being taken into custody, where he received medical aid. According to the release, Aquino was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the officer was not injured.

Aquino was arrested on several charges, including attempted murder, assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, two counts of burglary, and multiple gun- and drug-related charges, according to the release.

Lodi police say the shooting is being investigated by the department’s investigations unit, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office and the California Department of Justice.