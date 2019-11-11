San Francisco police find dead infant at golf course

Police in San Francisco are investigating the death of an infant whose body was found at a golf course.

The San Francisco police department said Monday that officers were dispatched Saturday afternoon to the Lincoln Park Golf Course, where they found the infant.

The baby was declared dead at the scene.

Officials say the mother may need medical help and are asking the public for information. They released no other details.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The golf park is near the Legion of Honor museum in the city's northwest corner.