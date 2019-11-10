Kaiser Permanente chairman and CEO Bernard Tyson dead at 60

This is a developing story; check with sacbee.com for updates.

Bernard J. Tyson, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest managed health care organization in the U.S., died Sunday. He was 60.

The Oakland-based health care giant, which has more than 215,000 employees serving 12.3 million members in California and seven other states, said Tyson died unexpectedly in his sleep in the early morning.

“Bernard was an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader, and an honorable man. We will greatly miss him,” Kaiser board member Edward Pei said in a prepared statement.

Tyson became Kaiser’s CEO in 2013 and was named chairman in 2014. He worked at Kaiser for more than 34 years in a variety of roles, including hospital administrator, president and chief operating officer.

Tyson, who was named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People List in 2017, graduated with a master’s degree in health service administration from Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

“(A) champion for high-quality, affordable health care for all Americans, Bernard was a tireless advocate for Kaiser Permanente, our members and the communities we serve,” the company said Sunday. “Most importantly, Bernard was a devoted husband, father and friend. We all will miss his tremendous presence in our lives.”

Tyson had just given a talk on health care technology Saturday, hours before he died.

.@aboutKP we believe that #healthcare is high-tech and high-touch. Thanks, @AfroTech, for the chance to speak about how to build a better future. The road to health equity includes Oakland. pic.twitter.com/AATyItfucO — Bernard J.Tyson, CEO (@BernardJTyson) November 9, 2019

California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave a statement Sunday mourning Tyson’s death and offering condolences to his family.

“Bernard’s vision and influence made an impact at home and abroad, and he led with excellence on behalf of millions of Kaiser patients and thousands of employees,” Newsom said. “We will always remember how he made health care accessible for so many while paving the way for countless professionals of color to pursue leadership roles in health care and corporate America.”

Kaiser’s board of directors named executive vice president Gregory Adams as interim chairman and CEO. Adams will be responsible for continuing operations at the system’s 39 hospitals and 701 medical offices, which staffs more than 22,000 doctors and nearly 60,000 nurses, and had an operating revenue in 2018 of $79.7 billion.

“The board has full confidence in Greg Adams’ ability to lead Kaiser Permanente through this unexpected transition,” Pei said.

The non-profit organization, founded in 1945 in the San Francisco Bay Area by industrialist Henry Kaiser and others, is synonymous with health care in Northern California and serves the health care needs of about 4.4 million people in the region.