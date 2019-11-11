How liberal or conservative is your community? Search every California city here

You can make a decent guess about a Californian’s political beliefs based on his or her address.

The odds of running into a Republican in Berkeley are ... slim. (Just one in 35 registered voters in the Bay Area college town are Republican.) Point at a random voter in the Placer County suburb of Loomis, however, and there is a barely one-in-five chance you’ve found a Democrat.

New statistics from the California Secretary of State show about 20.3 million registered voters in California. About 44 percent are Democrats, 27 percent declined to state a party preference, and 24 percent are Republicans. The rest belong to a “third” party.

Democrats outnumber Republicans in 359 of the state’s 482 cities, state data show. In 207 of those cities, they outnumber Republicans by at least a two-to-one margin. By comparison, there are 17 cities statewide where Republicans outnumber Democrats by at least a two-to-one margin.