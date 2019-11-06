After destroying homes and evacuating thousands, Kincade Fire is 100 percent contained

After burning through Sonoma County and forcing thousands to flee their homes, Cal Fire reached full containment of the Kincade Fire Wednesday evening.

The wildfire started Oct. 23 near Geyserville and burned 77,758 acres, destroying 374 buildings in the process, 174 of which were homes. An additional 35 homes were partially damaged in the fire.

The blaze grew quickly after starting, whipped up by fast-moving winds, threatening thousands of homes in the area and forcing the temporary evacuation of about 180,000 residents.

Cal Fire said four firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, one of whom was seriously injured and taken to the UC Davis Medical Center burn unit in Sacramento. No civilians were injured in the fire.

The cause of the vegetation fire is still under investigation, but a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. transmission tower reportedly malfunctioned in the area of the Kincade Fire before it started.