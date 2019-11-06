Elementary school student evades possible kidnapper after class in Woodland, police say

An elementary school student narrowly escaped a possible kidnapping Tuesday afternoon in Woodland after a man attempted to snatch the child after school.

In a news release, the Woodland Police Department said the student was walking home from Freeman Elementary on West Woodland Avenue when a man jumped out of a van.

The van, of unknown make and model, was described as old and green and was parked facing the wrong direction on West Woodland Avenue.

A tall, heavyset white man with red hair, dark sunglasses and a blue or green shirt grabbed the student by the arm, but the student managed to pull themselves free and run away, according to the release.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 530-661-7851.