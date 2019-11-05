Two from Sacramento area arrested after using stolen credit card at Taco Bell, police say

Two Sacramento-area suspects were arrested in Yuba County on Monday, found in possession of a stolen credit card, meth and nearly two dozen “shaved” vehicle keys, authorities say.

Vivian Morris of Roseville and Joseph French of Citrus Heights were arrested after they were found Monday night with stolen property, including a credit card which was used at a Taco Bell, as well as shaved vehicle keys, meth and heroin, the Wheatland Police Department said in a news release.

Police responded to reports of suspicious activity at Wheatland’s Dollar General store and contacted the two at that location.

Morris, 26, and French, 31, were booked into the Yuba County jail on a number of charges including identity theft and possession of stolen property, Wheatland police say. Each are held in lieu of $25,000 bail, jail records show.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The stolen credit card was linked to a Lincoln resident who reported having her vehicle burglarized earlier that day, according to the news release.

A shaved key is a key that has its notches filed down on each side, commonly used as a vehicle burglary tool. A photo posted by Wheatland police showed that they seized about 20 keys from the suspects.