Mayors of Sacramento, Elk Grove join coalition of CA officials seeking ‘customer-owned’ PG&E

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and about two dozen elected officials across California are proposing embattled Pacific Gas and Electric Co. be transformed from an investor-owned corporation into a customer-owned utility.

A coalition of mayors and county supervisors Tuesday sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission and Gov. Gavin Newsom urging them to consider the option, instead of a traditional bankruptcy reorganization plan for PG&E Corp.

Mayor Steve Ly of Elk Grove, Mayor Brett Lee of Davis and Yolo County Supervisor Don Saylor also signed the letter.

“A customer-owned utility can operate without the burdens of paying dividends to shareholders, and exempt from federal taxation. As a result, a cooperative financial structure will save ratepayers many billions of dollars in financing costs over this next decade,” reads the letter, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

While Sacramento is already served by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, the letter is signed by other mayors and county supervisors who lead communities in PG&E territory. PG&E provides gas service to Sacramento residents.

The change in structure would raise capital from a broad pool of debt financing in greater amounts and at a lower cost than an investor-owned company, the letter said. PG&E needs tens of billions of dollars over the next decade for system hardening, wildfire protection and cyber security, the letter said.

Any takeover would require approval from the PUC and the bankruptcy court — and wouldn’t be cheap.

PG&E’s investors have proposed a plan that would inject close to $40 billion in new debt and equity to pay old wildfire claims and pull the utility out of bankruptcy. A separate group, led by PG&E’s major bondholders, mounted a competing plan to seize ownership of the company.

PG&E did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Some local governments in the Sacramento region, including Rocklin, Lincoln and Yolo County, have explored leaving PG&E.

Some experts say a government takeover isn’t necessarily a cure-all for PG&E’s troubles.

Already driven into bankruptcy by billions in wildfire damages, PG&E blacked out hundreds of thousands of homes four times last month as high winds kicked up but apparently couldn’t prevent new fires from igniting even as the lights went out.

A faulty transformer line has been linked to the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, which destroyed hundreds of buildings and prompted 180,000 residents to evacuate. Four smaller fires in the East Bay in recent days may have been caused by PG&E’s equipment.

Newsom has reacted with scorn to PG&E Chief Executive Bill Johnson’s prediction that it could take 10 years for PG&E to “harden” its electrical equipment against future disasters. The governor said he wants his newly appointed “energy czar,” Ana Matasantos, to explore a dramatic restructuring of the company, including partial takeovers by local governments. As a last resort, Newsom said he would consider the state trying to buy the entire company.